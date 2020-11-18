Dear Telegraph Herald readers and advertisers:
I want to let you know about some important changes we have coming soon to your TH. While our printed newspaper still enjoys great readership and advertising support, for several years now, reading habits and advertising trends in our industry have been changing, with both gradually moving to more digital platforms.
More readers are using phones, tablets and computers to read the news. While this is trending more quickly on a national level, we have seen it locally as well. We have been responding to these trends by adding more ways to access our local content via our website; our eEdition, which is a digital replica of the paper; our e-newsletters; and our mobile apps.
At the same time, advertising has been slowly, but steadily, moving more digital as well. Again, the TH still has a great deal of advertisers and continues to get great results from our large readership, but the digital trends continue. As a result, we have added more ways to advertise digitally with our own digital products and platforms, as well as via social, email and others.
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated these trends, speeding up our need to move to more digital platforms. Meanwhile, the high costs of printing, packaging and distributing our printed product have continued to increase. This has put extra financial pressure on our business. While COVID-19 has dramatically sped up the process, the trends we’ve seen are not new and will not go away after the pandemic is over.
While some in our industry have chosen to make drastic cuts with massive newsroom layoffs and dramatic print reductions, those moves hurt the ability to provide the news content you count on as well as the reading and advertising choices you have. We have studied the moves taken by others and decided to take a more measured approach. In order to adjust to slowly-but-steadily-changing reader habits, balance our financial needs with industry trends and keep your preferences in mind as much as possible, we are implementing some new processes soon.
• Starting Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, we will have an electronic-only edition for Mondays, meaning that the paper will no longer be printed on Mondays but will be available digitally as both an online replica (the eEdition version) and through an enhanced version of our website (TelegraphHerald.com).
• We will continue to provide the strong, independent, local news you expect from the Telegraph Herald — in print Tuesday through Sunday and online all seven days of the week.
• Starting Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, we will bring the printing of the Telegraph Herald back to our own printing facility in Platteville, Wis. (We previously had sent this printing out of market to Cedar Rapids for a contractor to print for us.)
What do these printing changes mean for you and the community?
• Printing at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville will create new jobs for tri-state residents.
• Moving our printing back to the tri-states puts us in a financial position to preserve jobs in our newsroom and strengthen local content resources.
• Because we will now be printing “in-house,” we will be able to offer later newsroom deadlines for local sports and breaking news, which will make it easier to get late news into the next day’s printed paper.
• We will be transitioning to a slightly smaller (shorter) size of the printed papers that will make the Telegraph Herald easier to handle. We will add pages so readers will still see the same amount of local news.
• We will return to using a heavier weight of paper to help ensure better print quality.
We feel these changes will help us continue to provide our readers and advertisers with the best ways to get local news and sports as well as reach the widest audiences possible, while also balancing our challenging financial position.
Subscribers and advertisers will be getting more details via mail, email and advertising over the coming weeks. In the meantime, I want to thank you for your continued support of locally owned and operated news.