ELIZABETH, Ill. — Area residents can learn the proper technique for pruning fruit trees at an upcoming program.
The University of Illinois Extension will host “Intro to Fruit Tree Pruning” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Elizabeth Community Building, U.S. 20 W.
Participants will learn the basics of pruning, which tools to use and strategies to consider for their trees.
University of Illinois Extension also will offer the program from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 in Freeport and as a Zoom webinar from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. The cost of each program is $5.
Registration is required and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3snNQGa.