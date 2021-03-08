The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Hillcrest Family Services Pathways, 2465 Hillcrest Road, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to the facility at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Hillcrest Family Services Pathways, 2465 Hillcrest Road, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to the facility at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.