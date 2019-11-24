The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported: Daphny L. Almendarez, 45, of 4201/2
- Winona St., was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on a charge of third-
- degree theft. Police said she attempted to steal $937.03 worth of items from the store.
- Turpin Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and RAM, 90 John F. Kennedy Road, reported the theft of $5,000 worth of vehicle parts at 3:25 a.m. Saturday.
Antoinette G. Baker, 34, of 2119 Rhomberg Ave., No. 4, reported $500 in damage to a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Hill Street at 8:10 a.m. Saturday.