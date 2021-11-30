MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Hurstville Interpretive Center is accepting used holiday lights for recycling.

The center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.

Lights dropped off outside of the center's hours may be placed in orange bins by the lower-east doors.

Call 563-652-3783 for more information.

