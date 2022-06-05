Wearing orange and standing with signs and umbrellas in hand, people gathered Saturday in Dubuque’s Washington Square in solidarity against gun violence.
Despite the rainy weather, about 60 people attended the rally organized by Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence to draw attention to gun violence in the U.S. and a call for legislative action to prevent further gun-related deaths.
“We’re here because we have a cause that we all want to champion,” said Donna Loewen, a member of Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence. “We want peace in our community of Dubuque but also in our nation.”
The event came on the heels of several mass shootings, including the May 14 shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that left 10 people dead and three injured, and the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people and injured 17 others.
Loewen said the rally was held in part to provide people who are upset by the shootings an outlet for expressing their frustrations and standing together with people who feel similarly.
During the event, many shared with the crowd their feelings toward gun violence.
“We must act in ways that set a positive foundation for the younger generations,” said Ricar Mends, a graduate student at Clarke University. “Through us, they imitate what we say and what we do.”
The rally came one day after National Gun Violence Awareness Day and during Wear Orange Weekend. Attendees were encouraged to wear orange. Loewen explained that orange is the color of nonviolence and is often worn by hunters to make them more visible to each other in order to prevent accidental shootings.
While the rally provided an emotional outlet for attendees, it also promoted direct action.
Some attendees said they specifically attended the event to learn more of what they could do to see the passage of gun regulations in Iowa and the country.
“I need to figure out what I can do,” said Cathy Conlon, of Dubuque. “I don’t know how we can continue to tolerate the violence in our schools.”
During the rally, organizers specifically called on attendees to vote against a proposed amendment to the Iowa constitution. The proposed amendment would state “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Iowans will vote on the proposed amendment during this fall’s general election on Nov. 8, and it will require a majority vote to be ratified.
Loewen said the amendment would severely restrict the state’s ability to pass any type of gun regulation.
While some shed tears during the event, many others expressed hope for the future. Kay Cota, of Dubuque, said she believes the country can come to an agreement on how to work toward preventing mass shootings.
“I have hope that we can come together,” Cota said.
