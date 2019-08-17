DES MOINES, Iowa -- A big bunny hailing from Maquoketa has been named the largest rabbit at the Iowa State Fair.
Rosie, the Flemish Giant, tipped the scales at 21 pounds to win the title this week at the fair, according to a press release. Rosie is owned by Maquoketa residents Tom and Deona Casel, Mallory and Braelynn Jamison and Courtney and Mallory Veach.
The runner-up was Willow, owned by Jamie Hora, of Tipton, who weighed in at 17.4 pounds. The state fair record was set in 2012 when one of the not-so-little hoppers was determined to weigh 22.34 pounds.