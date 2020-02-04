PEOSTA, Iowa — More than 100 Dubuque County Republicans gathered in Peosta on Monday night to cast a largely symbolic vote in support of President Donald Trump.
“Tonight, we take an important first step in showing Democrats we are a united party,” said Jayne Uelner, of Asbury, reading a statement from Trump at Peosta Community Centre.
Caucusgoers in Peosta said they felt it important to show support for the president as his impeachment trial heads toward a conclusion. The U.S. Senate is expected this week to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Only three of the 107 people in attendance cast votes for a candidate other than Trump, who was quickly declared the runaway winner of the Iowa Republican caucuses. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, of Illinois, also are running.
The final tally showed Trump receiving more than 28,000 votes, or about 97% of the ballots cast.
As of press time, Trump had garnered 97% of Republican votes in Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties, 99% in Jones County and 99.5% in Jackson County.
In Peosta, no one spoke on behalf of Weld or Walsh as caucusgoers cast ballots while seated in front of “Keep America Great” signs and wearing Trump campaign hats.
But as Dubuque resident Paula Parnow said, “You can’t leave it to chance.”
She and her husband, Tom, caucused for Ted Cruz in 2016 but supported the president Monday. She lauded his success in appointing conservative, anti-abortion federal judges to the bench and stripping federal funding from Planned Parenthood.
“He’s pretty much lived up to the promises he made,” Tom Parnow said. “He’s improved the economy.”
Eighteen-year-old Myles McKeon, of Dubuque, caucused for the first time.
“I’ve been really impressed with what (Trump has) been able to do ... and bring a lot more jobs back for America,” McKeon said.
Monday’s turnout was a fraction of the more than 1,870 Republicans who turned out at the community center in 2016 during that heavily contested race, which typically drives much higher turnouts.
Iowa Republican caucuses were canceled in 1992 and 2004 with an incumbent in the White House. But Iowa GOP party officials were determined to keep the caucuses in place this year to maintain the state’s status as the first in the nation to cast ballots.
“2016 was a horse of a different color,” said Dubuque County Republican Party Chairwoman Alexis Lundgren. “There were lines out the door to register people. But it’s important to come out and show our support for President Trump (and first-in-the-nation caucuses), no matter if it’s 17 candidates running or there’s two or three.”
Meanwhile, the small gym at Eisenhower Elementary School on Monday night was packed with Dubuque residents wearing Donald Trump shirts and red hats that called to “Make America Great Again.” About 130 people participated in the Republican caucus at the site.
Many attendees didn’t caucus for Trump four years ago. This year, nearly everyone was united in supporting the president.
Dan Nicholson wasn’t a supporter of Trump in 2016. However, this year, he wants to re-elect the president.
“I wasn’t for him the first time around, but I was happy with the results,” Nicholson said.