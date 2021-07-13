HOPKINTON, Iowa -- The deadline to purchase a butterfly for a fundraising release event is this week.
The Lenox Butterfly Release will take place at noon Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Delaware County Historical Museum grounds, 101 College St.
The event provides an opportunity to release a butterfly in the name of a lost loved one. The cost is $25 per butterfly, and the deadline to order a butterfly is Thursday, July 15.
The event raises funds for the museum.
To order a butterfly, call Margie Meehan at 563-920-7704.