MARQUETTE, Iowa — Police said two men were arrested Saturday in Marquette after one stole drug money from the other and spent it in a casino, only then to be confronted and cut by his knife-wielding victim.
Derek D. White, 23, of Prairie du Chien, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury. Brandon L. Burdick, 24, of Prairie du Chien, is charged with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Mar-Mac Police Department released information on the incident today.
Court documents state White arranged to buy $200 worth of methamphetamine from Burdick via a third party Saturday. But Burdick “did not have any intention of selling methamphetamine” to White and instead spent the money at Casino Queen in Marquette.
White learned that Burdick spent his money and was waiting in the casino’s parking lot at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when Burdick and another person exited. Documents state that White confronted Burdick about stealing his $200.
“During this confrontation, (White) displayed and used the knife in a threatening manner,” police reported.
Documents state that Burdick “received two superficial lacerations to his hands.”
White’s next court hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 26. Burdick’s next hearing is set for Monday, Nov. 25.