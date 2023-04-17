With two weeks before the scheduled end of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, the House and Senate remain at different stages of building the state’s budget and considering tax reforms.
The Iowa House was a flurry of activity again last week, passing numerous policy bills largely along party lines. Outside of those, Republican leaders also revealed their first draft of a bill reforming property taxation by local governments and shared more details from their plan for the state government’s next annual budget. The Iowa Senate has moved at a slower pace, with leaders still releasing no budget details, with key committees on taxation and budget not meeting last week.
Republican lawmakers with majorities in both legislative chambers have said they plan to address property taxes rates rising at the level they have in recent years. Recent assessments increasing most property owners’ valuations statewide and local governments setting their property tax levies have, according to area lawmakers, rekindled those ambitions.
Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee advanced its initial property tax reform plan, even as Republican members agreed that it needed more work before getting to a full House vote.
“The amended property tax bill (HF 1) that was passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee is a work in progress, and we will continue to work on it with negotiations with the Senate,” Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta — who serves on Ways and Means — said in an emailed comment on the bill. “Property taxes are complex.”
The bill, so far, would cap annual property tax increases per parcel to 3% for residential and agricultural properties and 8% for commercial or industrial properties. It would also reduce the state’s property tax levy and require counties to hold bond referendums on a general election date for projects that create debt.
Lundgren said that she will endeavor to simplify and increase transparency in the property tax process. She pointed to over eight taxing entities with levy authority at the local level, many with numerous different levies each — schools with nine levies, cities with 36 and counties with at least 10.
“We need to simplify the process to ensure that citizens know where and how their tax dollars are being spent while ensuring that taxing entities have the funding to provide essential services,” Lundgren said in an email. “Transparency is a legal requirement by these taxing authorities, but if citizens are only engaged after the process is complete, they miss the chance to have their voices heard.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said that despite no recent meetings of the full Senate Ways and Means Committee — on which she serves — that tax policy is back on her chamber’s docket this week. Senate Ways and Means is set to hold a subcommittee meeting and meet in full Tuesday.
“I will be heading in early to look at the details of those ahead of Tuesday’s meeting,” Koelker said. “We are going to pass some property tax relief. Voters have asked us and sent us here to do that. We have to balance our budget at the state every year. Maybe it’s time for local government to do that as well.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also serves on Senate Ways and Means. She said she received word Friday about Tuesday’s meeting.
“So far, I know I have a Ways and Means meeting on Tuesday. And (Committee Chair) Dan Dawson (R-Council Bluffs) apparently has a property tax bill. All he told me is that it would have components of two other tax bills he had in committee.”
Jochum said that she understood residents were concerned about increasing assessments’ impact to their property tax bill, but pointed out that taxes based on the new assessments are not due until September 2024 and March 2025. By then, she said, assessments would have triggered the state rollback formula, reducing the portion of property valuations that were taxable.
“When assessments go up like this, the rollback goes down,” she said. “I am hearing that could be to under 50%.”
House Speaker Pat Grassley also shared more information with reporters about his caucus’ $8.58 billion budget proposal and how it differs from one proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds for the year. He highlighted a $25 million funding increase for Iowa nursing homes over the current fiscal year, which would be $10 million over Reynolds’ proposal; $10 million in new funding for workforce grants for select industries; a $7 million increase for mental health care providers; a $3 million increase for substance abuse treatment and more.
As of Friday, Senate leaders had released a top spending target of $8.486 billion — matching Reynolds’ proposal — but no further details.
Jochum said that Republican leaders had shared no additional details with her.
“All they have said is they are going off of the governor’s proposal,” she said. “But the governor’s proposal was based off of things like a (state supplemental payments to school districts) of 2.3%, which is different than what (Republicans) already approved.”
Koelker, who also serves on Senate Appropriations, said that just because details have not been made public does not mean Senate leaders have no plan.
“Behind the scenes, we’re doing a lot of budget work — meeting with department heads and other members,” she said. “When I come out with a budget (for Transportation, the Appropriations subcommittee she chairs), I’ll have had those discussions with my counterpart, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Morningside. That way it isn’t a political football going back and forth.”
