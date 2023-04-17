With two weeks before the scheduled end of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, the House and Senate remain at different stages of building the state’s budget and considering tax reforms.

The Iowa House was a flurry of activity again last week, passing numerous policy bills largely along party lines. Outside of those, Republican leaders also revealed their first draft of a bill reforming property taxation by local governments and shared more details from their plan for the state government’s next annual budget. The Iowa Senate has moved at a slower pace, with leaders still releasing no budget details, with key committees on taxation and budget not meeting last week.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.