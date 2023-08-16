Emergency responders search the Mississippi River near the East Dubuque, Ill., boat ramp after a vehicle drove into the river Tuesday morning. Authorities said a body and a red minivan were recovered from the river.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities said an individual died after a vehicle drove into the Mississippi River in East Dubuque on Tuesday morning.
An East Dubuque Police Department press release states that a “red minivan was extracted out of the Mississippi River where a victim was located” at about 9:30 a.m.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until notification can be made to family members.
The release states that East Dubuque police received a 911 call at 6:21 a.m. “reporting a red minivan was spotted driving into the Mississippi River from the East Dubuque boat ramp.”
Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the call to find the vehicle submerged in the river.
A press release from the East Dubuque Fire Department states that the Scales Mound Fire Protection District dive team and an Illinois Department of Natural Resources crew were sent to the scene to help recover the vehicle, and a tow company was contacted to help pull it from the water.
The vehicle was extracted from the river at about 9:30 a.m. and the victim was located, authorities said. The fire department press release states that once the vehicle was pulled from the water, East Dubuque police took over the scene.
At 11:15 a.m., a tow truck left the boat ramp parking lot carrying a red minivan with a crushed front end, dripping water.
“Guy’s Towing pulled the van from the river, and we left at approximately 11:30 a.m.,” East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “That’s all (I) can comment on until the investigation is completed.”
Jeremy McDowell, co-owner of Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, said he was driving east on the Julien Dubuque Bridge at about 6 a.m. when he saw a van drive down the East Dubuque boat ramp and splash into the water.
“I was on the middle of the bridge when I saw it splash,” he said. “When I got to the East Dubuque side, I could see the van in the water.”
After immediately calling the police and reporting the incident, McDowell said, he drove down to the boat ramp and saw the vehicle floating in the water for about 15 seconds before it submerged into the river. Police arrived on the scene seconds later.
“There was nothing they could do,” McDowell said. “I could still see where bubbles were coming up.”
McDowell said he later helped emergency responders identify where the vehicle was located using the sonar system on his own boat.
McDowell said he saw divers swim down to the vehicle and identify a deceased female in the car. The vehicle then was pulled out of the water with the victim still inside.