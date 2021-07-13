PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville’s annual Berry Fest is returning for its 72nd year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 festival.
Southwest Health will host the free event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Legion Park, according to a press release.
It will include music along with food for purchase. Festival activities also will include fire hose spraying, chair yoga, bingo, a bike obstacle course, antique fire truck rides, a mascot race, a book walk tour, sidewalk chalk art and bean bag tossing.
Children will be able to collect punches on a card for participating in activities and turn it in for a chance to win healthy prizes.