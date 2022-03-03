Dubuque officials took a step toward the creation of a riverfront venue 20 years ago this week.
The Dubuque City Council approved designs for what was then known as the Education and Conference Center.
Opened a year later in 2003, the venue would be called the Grand River Center and would become the setting for visiting world leaders, car shows, wedding receptions, luncheons and countless other events.
The facility was among the principal elements of the $188 million America’s River project, a riverfront revitalization effort that also included the creation of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Mississippi Riverwalk. An adjacent private hotel, Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, added to the riverfront amenities. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the early step toward the center’s creation in its March 5, 2002, edition.
COUNCIL OKs MODIFIED DESIGNS
The Dubuque City Council on Monday took action on the largest component of the $188 million America’s River project.
At its meeting at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the council unanimously approved designs of the building it considers a centerpiece for the America’s River project — the Education and Conference Center. With the center’s designs 90 percent complete, the project now falls within budget. The estimated $26,896,200 includes the construction of a glass-walled river room. Previously, the room, which extends over the river, was included as a $1.1 million construction alternative. Even without the addition of the river room, cost estimates had surpassed the city’s $26,911,950 project budget.
“Everything is coming together and I think we’re going to have a beautiful facility for the citizens of Dubuque to be proud of,” said Dan Nicholson, city council member.
The designs were modified to decrease the cost. Some of the cost reduction resulted from reducing the exhibit hall’s expanse from 180 feet to 150 feet. Despite this change, there still will be 30,000 square feet of exhibit space. The designs also maintained a dramatic swoop in the building’s circulation spine. The glass section that spans the length of the building peaks 73 feet from ground level.
The current cost estimate also includes a $1 million structural slab foundation that will be used because of the site’s poor soil conditions.
The council also approved plans for the project to be constructed in two phases. Site preparation and deep foundation work will be bid in April. Then, construction of the building will be bid in July.
The phasing will be done to allow a building reflective of its surroundings to be constructed by November 2003.
POSTSCRIPT
Kansas City, Mo.-based HOK Venues designed the three-story center. The facility features an 86,000-square-foot conference and meeting facility which includes a 30,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 12,000-square-foot ballroom and six meeting rooms.
President George W. Bush spoke at a rally at the center within a year of the facility’s 2003 opening, on May 7, 2004. The facility was named a 2016 Best of MidAmerica Award winner by Meetings Focus Magazine and drew 201,000 guests in 2019, when the center hosted 775 activities, including 12 trade shows, 298 social, educational or other gatherings and 195 local corporate events. The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically reduced those numbers in 2020, with only 141 hosted activities. The facility began to rebound in 2021, with the number of activities rising to 346.