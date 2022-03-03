GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena has received a $1.4 million loan to assist with water improvement projects.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the issuance of more than $65.6 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts.

A press release states that Galena will use its $1,435,991 loan, with a principal forgiveness of $400,000, to demolish the city’s existing Industrial Park pump station and construct a new water main.

“The improvements will address water flow, hydraulic problems and pressure issues the city’s water system has experienced,” the press release notes.

