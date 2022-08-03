DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As Major League Baseball fans put the finishing touches on their travel plans to the Dyersville area, businesses are getting ready to sell specialty items for the festivities.

Businesses around Dubuque County will be selling products created for the MLB game at the Field of Dreams. The Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11, and a minor league baseball game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will take place two days earlier.

