A $210,000 federal grant will help a Dubuque-based organization develop and implement an “economic development strategy” for the areas it serves, according to U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
She announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce for East Central Intergovernmental Association. The organization serves Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
“The goal is to bring together the public and private sectors to diversify and strengthen the regional economy,” the release states.