An aide to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told area lawmakers Thursday that a busy Dubuque clinic could not properly handle the volume of testing it was conducting, leading to long wait times and unusable samples.
But Dubuque Democratic lawmakers pushed back on those assertions.
The governor’s office earlier this week directed Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, to not take more than 100 COVID-19 test samples per day going forward. Local officials have said 400 to 550 samples were collected on average on days when the Dubuque site was open.
As a result, the hours of the free Test Iowa site at Epic were reduced to 6 to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
However, the governor’s office announced Friday it was lifting the cap on testing at the Dubuque site, effective Monday. Testing going forward, though, will be by appointment.
“We appreciate the full cooperation of Epic Health and Wellness Clinic to adjust the hours of operation and make the recommended scheduling changes in a timely manner to continue to provide access to quality COVID-19 testing in the community,” Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said. “To ensure better alignment with the other Test Iowa clinics and a consistent experience for Iowans, appointments will now be required for testing, which will resume on Monday.”
Adjusted hours for the Dubuque testing site, however, were not immediately available Friday afternoon. Messages left with Epic Health and Wellness seeking comment were not returned.
The decision to sharply reduce operations at the Test Iowa site during a time of escalating infection rates drew sharp rebuke from area Democratic lawmakers.
The governor’s office stated the decision was made to “maintain consistency and high-quality performance across all Test Iowa sites.”
On Thursday, a Reynolds aide told Dubuque-area lawmakers that the governor’s office was not satisfied Epic was not scheduling appointments, which caused long lines of cars waiting to be tested, with some waiting for three hours and eventually not getting tested.
The governor’s office, too, was not satisfied with a “pop-up” test site Epic conducted in Jackson County at the request of local officials. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who was on the call with the governor’s office, said the pop-up test site was not in its contract with the state as part of the governor’s $26 million Test Iowa program.
Jochum said the volume of testing being done by Epic also exceeded what the governor’s office believed could be properly conducted. She said the governor’s office said that state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati had set out testing criteria of 27 tests per 30 minutes. Epic, Jochum said, was doing 38 tests per 30 minutes.
“They claim some of the tests had blood in the sample on the nasal swab” and were unusable, but could not provide a figure or estimate as to the number or percentage of samples collected that were not usable, Jochum said.
The governor’s office did not respond to questions about sampling and testing accuracy at the Dubuque clinic.
Jochum said the governor’s office also told local state lawmakers that the Dubuque testing site lacked adequate staffing.
“They expect all test sites to have two lanes for testing with eight staff,” Jochcum said. “We were told Epic had three staff and one lane.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who was also on the phone call, said she was satisfied with the governor’s office’s explanation for the decision to limit testing at the Dubuque site.
“It was basically explaining what they want to pull back into line,” Lundgren said. “Most Test Iowa clinics take appointments and don’t do drive-ups.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, too, said she was satisfied by the explanation.
“We know we need to keep Iowans safe. But we need to make sure we’re all doing (testing) accurately and we’re all doing them together,” Koelker said. “It’s in our best interest not to have people in line for three to four hours. … We obviously need to clean that up a little bit.”
Lundgren and Koelker noted the state will send 2,000 test kits to Dubuque County to make additional testing available to residents at other area clinics to fill the gap.
Dubuque County public health officials on Friday said they have been working with local healthcare providers to finalize a plan to begin using the additional test kits as soon as possible.
“The county public health incident management team has received some of the kits ... and expects to have a finalized plan and will announce details to the public next week,” according to a statement.
Local public health officials also said they continue to work with local healthcare providers and state officials to pursue additional testing partnerships and capacity in Dubuque County.
Jochum and fellow Dubuque Democrats and Iowa Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart, however, said they did not hear a valid excuse for the cutbacks in testing from the governor’s office.
“All the issues they state as challenges could have been solved by dedicated work or just a phone call,” James told the Telegraph Herald. “Reducing the number of tests goes against everything we’re trying to do as a state, which is building a robust testing base.”
Isenhart added he heard no testimony from the governor’s office “that indicated the quality of outcomes for those who were tested through Epic did not compare well with other Test Iowa sites.”
Dubuque County public health officials also said they were not aware of any issues with procedures or sampling at the clinic site.
“As this virus is escalating in communities across Iowa, we should be doing more, not less,” Jochum said.