DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A rash of student illnesses has prompted the leaders of two local schools to call off classes for the next two days.
Administrators at Holy Ghost Immaculate Conception School announced Monday afternoon that they were canceling classes for all grade levels — from preschool to eighth grade — for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 4 and 5, in Dickeyville and Kieler.
They said the move was prompted by “many illnesses and the number of students out of school (Monday).”
“Hopefully, that gives students the time to recover from an abundance of illnesses that are going around,” the announcement states. “It also gives time for the janitors to disinfect the school buildings.”
The announcement reminds parents to keep home children who have fevers until they are “fever-free with no medication” for at least 24 hours, as well as any students not feeling well.
Classes will resume on Thursday, Feb. 6.