SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. For sixth-12th graders.
Cookies, Cocoa, & Carols, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Registration required. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs and receive a ticket to the University of Dubuque’s “A Christmas Carol” on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Salvation Army Senior Potluck, 1099 Iowa St. Serving at 11:30 a.m. Bring a small dish to share; meat and potatoes furnished. Guest: Iowa Extension Food Demonstration.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Cookies, Cocoa & Carols, 3:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Registration required. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs and receive a ticket to the University of Dubuque’s “A Christmas Carol” on Monday, Dec. 9.
Katie’s Garden Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m., Katie’s Garden, 275 U.S. 151, Platteville, Wis. Santa will be there for photos and wish lists.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Asbury Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m., Asbury Park, 5499 Asbury Road. Music, Santa and hot chocolate. At 7:30, Santa will light the new tree. Bring an ornament from home to help decorate it.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
SNOWBIZ: A Grinch-defying Cool Yule Dinner Theatre, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Staged dinner-theatre style, featuring vocals, a live jazz orchestra and holiday food and drink.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Hypnotist Jim Wand, 8 p.m., Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road. Show has adult content; for ages 18 and older.
Friday
Massey Road, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Mixed Emotions Band, 7 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Christmas at Heritage Center: The Sound of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Featuring the UD choirs and wind ensemble with narration and music from guest artist Elisabeth von Trapp.
Garret Hillary, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Bluegrass & Folk Jam with The Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday
“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
DESTINATIONS
Friday
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville, 4 p.m., Main Street, Platteville, Wis. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, children’s activities and carriage rides around town.
LEARNING
Today
2020 Census Complete Count Planning Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. 20 W., Galena, Ill. Planning meeting to provide attendees a general overview and operational timeline of Census 2020 and assist in preparations to form a Complete Count Committee for the county.
Friday
Makerspace Grand Opening, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about Makerspaces, upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Chair Yoga, 7 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A trained instructor will lead attendees through an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel/mat for last pose.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45 and 8:45, meeting follows at 9. Call 563-542-0782.
Friday Meditation-ACC Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Asbury Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Craft Cocktails With Bryan, 6 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Riverboat Lounge.
Friday
A Merry Millwork Market, 4 p.m., Historic Millwork District, 10th and Washington streets. An outdoor shopping experience in Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District, hosted by Gronen Properties with help from the Millwork Night Market team.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, on second level. Details: 563-590-9623.