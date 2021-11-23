PEOSTA, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, toured health care education programs at Northeast Iowa Community College on Monday, drawing inspiration from efforts there to address the area’s workforce problems.
In the past couple of years, an already troubled health care workforce has been hampered further by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the area’s top medical professionals have warned of being stretched to capacity. But, at NICC’s campus in Peosta, staff are trying to adapt in ways that can change that trend.
On Monday, administrators explained to Hinson that the students in these classrooms will have no problem finding work.
“It’s a high in-demand position right now,” said Jennifer Anglin, director of the school’s medical assisting program. “A lot of people are hiring. They’ll go right into work.”
Dental assisting program Director Dawn Klostermann said the same is true in her field.
“Last year and the year prior, we had 30 jobs available for our fewer than 20 students to choose from,” she said.
But the need is outweighing the number of students going through NICC and other programs. So, the school has recently turned to partnerships with providers to encourage some students. One such student, present during Hinson’s tour, said she has a scholarship with Medical Associates Clinics through which she is guaranteed a three-year job after finishing NICC’s 11-month medical assisting program next July.
“That is just one example of our partnerships,” said NICC President Liang Chee Wee. “We’re trying to get more and more of them with other companies.”
Hinson said that was an idea she would like to work on encouraging in Congress.
“If we can figure out how to incentivize that kind of a model, we should,” she said. “With the workforce needs of an employer, they are obviously keenly aware of what they need. If they can have a hand in feeding their own pipeline, that can hopefully eliminate some of the student challenges in terms of debt.”
Hinson previously has introduced a bill that would increase Pell Grants for students who need financial assistance in eight-week programs at community colleges.
Some programs are currently attracting more students than others at NICC.
Amy Rausch, respiratory care program director, said her two-year program has seen an uptick in applicants due to COVID-19.
“I think that will continue because before a lot of people didn’t know what a respiratory therapist really did unless they had experience with one,” she said.
Klostermann, though, said that while interest in the dental assisting program is strong, it is often seen as a stepping stone toward hygienist programs or even dental school. And she said the position might have to provide more than the $17 to $19 starting hourly wage for it to retain workers, filling the need.
Hinson said that she will continue to support community colleges as much as she can, because of how adaptive and “forward-thinking” they often are.