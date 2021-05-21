A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation after breaking into a home and holding a piece of glass to a woman’s throat.
Dylan C. Monroe, 26, recently was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.
As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony were dismissed.
Monroe also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Timothy R. Walsh, 26, and Page R. Keune, 26. Monroe was arrested after causing a disturbance at the pair’s Hill Street home on March 14.
Court documents state that Monroe asked Walsh if he could come over to his home, then they got into an argument. Walsh “reported being punched in the head and tackled to the ground” during the incident, according to court documents.
Monroe was forced out of the Hill Street residence but returned to look for his cellphone. He forced his way into the residence by breaking a large pane of glass on the front door.
Once inside, Monroe picked up a piece of glass and “held it to Keune’s throat” while demanding his phone, documents state. Keune was able to get away from Monroe.