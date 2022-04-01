When Riley Goins walked outside to receive his daily meal Thursday morning, he didn’t expect to find the mayor of Dubuque waiting to hand it to him.
“I’ve seen you on TV,” Goins said, amused.
It was Mayor Brad Cavanagh’s first delivery of the day for his Meals on Wheels route. He had volunteered with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, or NEI3A, as part of the organization’s March for Meals program, which recruits elected officials to help bring awareness to Meals on Wheels.
“Food insecurity is something that has been a really important focus of mine,” Cavanagh said. “We can work together as community members to make sure people get what they need.”
Last year, NEI3A delivered 295,181 meals to older Iowans through its Meals on Wheels program, which provides free daily meals to residents age 60 and older.
Stacie Spears, regional director for NEI3A, said about 120 meals are delivered every day to residents in Dubuque.
“We want to give people healthy and nutritious meals,” Spears said. “These meals allow people to stay at home and be independent for as long as possible.”
Along with the food, Spears said the program also delivers some much needed socialization to older residents who live alone and regularly experience isolation.
“For many of them, they don’t see anyone else during the day,” Spears said. “This program allows them to get to know the people on their routes and it acts as a wellness check for them.”
However, the program also relies on private donations and volunteer delivery drivers in order to provide meals for all of its older residents, so March is spent by NEI3A to promote and drum up support for the program. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, which ensured federal funding for Meals on Wheels.
Cavanagh said programs like Meals on Wheels have played an even more important role in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made obtaining food even more difficult for older residents and increased social isolation.
“We already have a major food insecurity problem, and the pandemic only made it worse,” Cavanagh said. “I do think we forget that it is often older adults who are struggling with food insecurity.”
Goins started receiving meals about two years ago and said the program has benefited his life greatly.
“It helps me out a lot cause I really don’t do a lot of cooking,” Goins said. “It’s really a blessing.”
Dennis Trierweiler has had meals delivered to his Dubuque home for the past year and expressed his gratitude to the volunteers of the program.
“It’s a life saver,” he said. “It really means a lot to get a hot meal every day.”