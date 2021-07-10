A pair of Dubuque County hospitals will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center will implement the protocol following an announcement that national health system Trinity Health “will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities” to be vaccinated, according to a statement from MercyOne.
The requirement applies to employees of Trinity Health and its health ministries, including those at the Dyersville and Dubuque facilities. The facilities will be required to meet a series of rolling deadlines, and all employees will be required to show proof of vaccination by Sept. 21.
Employees can receive exemptions for religious or health reasons with a formal request, documentation and approval, according to the statement.