A Dubuque man accused of shooting at a utility pole recently pleaded guilty.
Renaldo R. Snead, 22, of 1731 Washington St., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to reckless use of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He will be sentenced March 11.
Snead also was charged with carrying weapons and possession of ecstasy and drug paraphernalia. Those charges would be dismissed under a proposed plea agreement, according to the court filing.
Court documents state Dubuque police were called to the area of East 17th and White streets May 15 after gunfire was reported. A witness said a man shot into the air at the utility pole and ran away.
Police recovered a 9 mm shell casing. The Alliant Energy pole reportedly sustained $200 worth of damage.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the man who fired the shot. Snead was arrested the following day in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets, and was carrying a loaded handgun, marijuana, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Snead allegedly told police that he was walking home when the gun fell out of his pocket and fired. He said he picked up the gun and went home.
Prosecutors will recommend Snead be sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 340 days suspended, and serve 24 months of informal probation.