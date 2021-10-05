GALENA, Ill. — A settlement reached in federal court will help pay some of the costs of the cleanup of a former lead and zinc mine in Jo Daviess County.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently reached a $1.25 million settlement with the owners and former owners of part of the Bautsch-Gray Mine site, located about five miles south of Galena, according to court documents.
“This is good news,” said Don Hill, Jo Daviess County Board chairman, when reached on Monday. “Everything they are doing is going to help.”
The EPA has been cleaning up the 34.2-acre site and several adjacent parcels of private property since it was listed as a Superfund site in 2012. The project is estimated to cost about $21.4 million.
Judge Iain D. Johnston granted a motion to approve a consent decree between the EPA and West Galena Development, Inc., and the estate of Lois. J. Wienen and declared the civil case terminated Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A consent decree is a settlement agreement that resolves a dispute without admission of liability among the parties. Federal attorneys had stated that the settlement was fair and in the public’s interest.
Federal attorneys also asserted that it would avoid prolonged and complicated litigation.
The government originally sued four defendants in August 2018, arguing that Chains and Links, Thomas Wienen, West Galena Development and the estate of Lois. J. Wienen were liable for a share of the cleanup costs. A resolution of claims against Chains and Links and the estate of the since-deceased Thomas Wienen was reached in May.
The mine was created in 1944 to collect concentrations of lead and zinc. Since its closing in 1975, erosion of the property has caused contamination of soil, groundwater and surface water, according to an EPA report.
The site has been subject to cleanup efforts for years. From 2010 to 2012, the EPA removed portions of contaminated soil from residential areas surrounding the mine site. Stormwater retention ponds also were built to prevent further runoff of contaminated materials.
The latest settlement also gives the EPA access to the property, ensures the payment of property taxes and prohibits the sale of the property without federal approval.
Representatives from the EPA did not return phone calls or emails Monday requesting an updated status of the cleanup project, which largely consists of excavating contaminated soil and replacing it with clean soil. Additionally, crews are installing a storm management system to prevent contaminated water runoff, along with a protective cap layer that will prevent further soil contamination.
Documents state that a final judgment in the case will be entered following a 30-day period allowing for public notice and comment on the consent decree.
Neither Monica V. Mallory, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, nor Robert R. Roth, attorney for West Galena Development Inc. and the estate of Lois Jean Wienen, returned messages seeking comment.