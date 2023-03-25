Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a Darlington man sexually assaulted a child and that his roommate hindered the investigation into the case.
Jose N. Lopez-Ortiz, 30, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, according to a press release from the Darlington Police Department.
The release states that Lopez-Ortiz allegedly had sexual contact with a girl younger than 15 in Darlington.
Brayan A. Borjas-Velasquez, 19, Lopez-Ortiz’s roommate, also was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Thursday and faces a charge of obstructing the investigation into the sexual assault, the release states.
Both men were booked into the Lafayette County Jail. Lopez-Ortiz remains in the jail pending future court hearings, and Borjas-Velasquez was released.
