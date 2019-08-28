The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Debie C. Johnson, 52, no address listed, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Antonio L. Buchanan, 29, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Monday, in Dyersville, Iowa, on charges of possession of crack cocaine and assault. Court documents state Buchanan assaulted Michelle D. Scott, 32, of Dyersville, on Monday at her address.
- Jeremiah J. Loomis, 25, of Beloit, Wis., was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Garfield Ave. on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Scott M. Digman, 46, of 1840 N. Algona St., was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 22nd and White streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jehremy A. Eilts, 43, of 642 N. Burden St., was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Friday at the Hillcrest Family Services’ facility at 1160 Seippel Road, on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon. Court documents state that Eilts assaulted Theresa J. Eilts, 43, of the same address on July 16 at their residence.
Nicholas L. Heil, 35, of Waukesha, Wis., reported the theft of bicycle accessories worth $640 around 9:36 a.m. Sunday from Fairfield Inn Dubuque, 3400 Dodge St.