Jan Lukens held a small dumbbell to her chest and lifted her knees like a marching soldier.
Left and right, then left and right again, the 84-year-old felt her muscles fighting against gravity as her legs lifted off the chair, a struggle she had not experienced in some time.
As the movement became comfortable, she heard the voice of her instructor, Pam Connolly, who sat across from her in the snack bar of Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque.
“Now, you can stretch out your arms if you want to make it more difficult,” Connolly said.
It was a challenge, and Lukens accepted. She stretched her dumbbell outward, and the marching only became harder.
This was Lukens’ first experience with chair yoga, but she already saw the appeal.
“I stretched muscles that have not been stretched in forever,” Lukens said.
Lukens is the most recent addition to a chair yoga class run by Dubuque Leisure Services from October to April.
For the past five years, Connolly has led a handful of Dubuque’s older residents in stretching and activating muscles through a variety of chair-assisted exercises. Participants perform a range of exercises that largely mimic the motions found in yoga, adapted so they can be performed from a seated position.
Connolly, who also teaches yoga, said chair yoga allows older residents to exercise and receive the benefits of yoga without being subject to its physical demands.
“It’s basically modifying what regular yoga might be,” Connolly said. “It makes it more accessible and allows them to practice the breathing habits and stress reduction that come with yoga.”
Anne Chesterman, 77, has participated in the chair yoga classes for the past five years and said the experience has provided her with more flexibility and improved balance.
More importantly, it keeps her committed.
“If I do it at home, it’s not getting done,” Chesterman said. “This puts the pressure on.”
Connolly said she also wants the classes to imbue participants with a sense of camaraderie, in addition to the exercise. Throughout each class, she offers encouragement and asks everyone about their lives.
“It’s supposed to be non-intimidating,” Connolly said. “Hopefully, we make it nice and fun by telling goofy jokes and stories.”
During December, Dubuque Leisure Services is offering chair yoga classes for free from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays at Bunker Hill Golf Course. Outside the month of December, each class costs $5 to attend.
Janna Beau, program supervisor, said the free classes seek to give residents a chance to try chair yoga for the first time.