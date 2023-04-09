A cabin floating on the river. A 1950s car wash retrofitted with kitchen appliances. Places of worship turned into places to sleep.
Those are a few of the more unusual places available in the tri-state area to host visitors for overnight stays.
Many of these spaces were labors of love by the individuals who created them, all with a goal of giving guests a fun experience while enjoying other local amenities.
“We fell in love with it,” Carolyn Wettstone, who rents out a historic church near Galena, Ill., said of preparing the space for guests. “It’s so unique and so special, the idea of being able to live in something that cool. We were in a position where we wanted to do this and wanted to turn this into something really special.”
Below is a sampling of tri-state area’s accommodations that offer visitors a one-of-a kind experience.
The Car Wash Inn
Location: 127 Wisconsin 11, Shullsburg, Wis.
What it is: A 1950s single-bay car wash converted into accommodations for up to four people, complete with 1950s and car decor.
Origin story: Tom Kleiber purchased the building two years ago to make it into business office space, but that plan did not come to fruition.
“I heard around town that there was a need for some accommodations around town,” he said. “It got us thinking that it would be a fun project. We would get to meet some fun people and do some good work for the city and everyone.”
Kleiber said it took about a year to turn the former car wash into a place for guests, and The Car Wash Inn officially was listed on Airbnb in March.
Features: When decorating the space, Kleiber’s family focused on finding items that fit a 1950s car theme, such as red appliances and a kitchen counter and sink that resembles a tool chest.
“It’s hard to stick with just car wash,” he said. “There’s not that much stuff out there. But we still wanted to have a little uniqueness and were still trying to keep the original look of what the building would have looked like.”
Four people can stay in The Car Wash Inn. The old utility room that included the car wash’s pumps is now the bathroom, a bedroom was built into the space, and common space remains open with living amenities for guests.
“One of my favorite things is the exterior,” Kleiber said. “We have an old ’46 Ford that we tried to make look like it was driving out of the car wash. That car is a part from one I picked up years ago as a kid for my dad to restore.”
Kleiber also owns the adjacent 1950s gas station on the property that his family may turn into other accommodations, as well.
“To us, it was just a very fun family project with my wife and five kids to be able to work through the progress and see the excitement as we went,” he said.
Ms. Millie houseboat and floating cabins
Location: Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
What it is: A 70-foot-long houseboat and four cabins floating in water at a local marina.
Origin story: Samantha Trentz, owner of Millennium Bar & Marina, said the idea to offer rentals on the property came after she and her family camped out there.
“We originally came up with the idea because we have a harbor that you can’t always get boats into, so we thought, ‘Why not use the harbor to actually stay on?’” she said.
The houseboat first was available to stay in three years ago, and Trentz said it was so successful that she wanted to add another. But since houseboats can be hard to come by, the marina instead built four “floating cabins” on the water.
Features: Trentz said her favorite part of the rentals is connecting people with nature.
“My favorite features are watching the sun go down right on the water,” she said. “It really makes you realize how beautiful this area really is. We’re so busy in our normal lives, tucked away in our neighborhood or a city. Here, they have their own little piece of paradise to connect to themselves and to nature.”
The houseboat sleeps up to 12 people and features a 70-foot roof with a built-in bar.
Two of the floating cabins sleep six, and the other two sleep eight and two people, respectively. The cabins also feature a hot tub floating in the water, and free kayak rentals are available with a stay. Guests also can park their boats next to the cabin.
“It’s not something that you can just find anywhere,” Trentz said. “We actually own our water space, so we’re able to do what we want with our own water.”
Where to book: Directly at millenniummarina.com or on Airbnb.
Frank Lloyd Wright cottage
Location: 38527 U.S. 52, Bellevue, Iowa
What is is: A cottage built by a St. Donatus family modeled after the work of Wisconsin native and renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Origin story: The cottage built by Joe O’Donnell and his family was completed in 2021.
“I never knew of Frank Lloyd Wright until we moved to this area,” O’Donnell said. “I just fell in love with the guy. My wife took me up to Spring Green (Wis., where Wright’s Taliesin home is located) and I said, ‘I can do this.’”
Features: The cabin is modeled after Wright’s designs, with large windows meant to connect the cottage to its surroundings and stonework encompassing the whole cottage.
O’Donnell said he particularly is proud of the wooden chandeliers he and his son built and the opportunity they had to be creative with the project. A custom-made carpet designed by a woman with Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation also is in the space.
“There’s something about being out in the woods, that peacefulness, that gives a person a chance to really unwind,” O’Donnell said. “Being in that little cottage and looking at the craftsmanship and how it was all put together, it’s a really cool experience. It’s kind of at the heart of it all, how to do something like Frank Lloyd Wright did and get into nature and kind of have a romantic, special thing.”
Where to book: Airbnb.
Mirror Lake
Location: 5102 N. Elizabeth Scales Mound Road, Scales Mound, Ill.
What it is: A house on 40 acres of private land, which also includes a three-acre private lake that is up to 20 feet deep.
Origin story: After living in the house for several years, Dawn Anderson and her family decided to turn the property into a rental after they moved to a new home in rural Scales Mound. The property will be ready for rent starting in July.
“We decided to put it on the market in fall of 2022,” she said. “But we love it here. We got an offer and turned it down. Our (real estate agent) called us three times asking, ‘Are you sure?’ But people really look for places to rent in the area, so we decided to go that route.”
Features: The house sits on 40 acres that renters can roam, with plenty of walking trails. Anderson said the property was formerly a Christmas tree farm, and pine trees still line the pathways.
“I get the most excited about being able to give people an opportunity to discover a place they never have before,” she said. “I wanted to make a place where parents and teens would want to come together on a trip. Even my kids would love to come to a place like this. I want families to be happy here and have this be a go-to spot in the summer.”
The main house sleeps 12 people, and the Andersons are in the process of renovating the space.
The property also has a private lake, which the Anderson family dubbed Mirror Lake, with access to a private beach and a dock for fishing, with options to go paddle boarding and kayaking.
Anderson also transformed a cottage down the road from the main house into a game room complete with a pool table, dart board and shuffleboard. The cottage also has direct access to the lake.
Mirror Lake is also a pet-friendly property with a kennel for dogs.
“We’re animal lovers,” Anderson said. “When I was looking online, there were only two places (for rent) in a 50-mile area that allowed pets.”
Where to book: Airbnb
Little White Church of Galena
Location: 6603 W. Council Hill Road, Scales Mound, Ill.
What it is: A 1893 church transformed into a place to stay, complete with three bedrooms.
Origin story: Terry Swails and Carolyn Wettstone initially bought the church to live in themselves. The couple was living in Portland, Maine, at the time and bought the church without seeing it first.
“When we purchased it, that was when COVID started,” Swails said. “All of the sudden, prices for lumber and supplies just went outrageously high. We thought maybe we would wait it out for a while for the prices to go down, but that didn’t happen. So we thought maybe we could get some income off of it.”
The couple renovated the church and has had it available for rent since December.
Features: Wettstone said the couple tried to repurpose as much of the church as possible, including turning grates from the floor into art pieces and repurposed office space behind 12-foot-high doors into the master suite. The original stained-glass windows remain, and the bell in the steeple still works.
“We wanted to have the church represented in as many ways as we could while still providing modern amenities that anyone would want in a five-star accommodation,” she said.
The church offers five beds in three bedrooms, as well as two pull-out sofas. Wettstone added that they also have hosted small weddings in an outdoor area, as well.
“Just being able to stay in that structure, to still have that shell there and still be encased in all the memories that occurred in the church, that’s pretty special,” Swails said. “It’s just outside Galena in the hills and the countryside, and there’s a fantastic vista. It’s a different experience than being in town. For people in Chicago, it appeals to them to get out away from things.”
Where to book: Airbnb
Riverview Park tiny homes
Location:101 E. Dorchester St., Bellevue, Iowa
What it is: Tiny homes in a local RV park along the Mississippi River.
Origin story: Dan Blitgen and his wife, Annie, bought the property that they transformed into Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals 10 years ago. They currently have about 40 units in their RV park.
They decided to put two tiny homes in some of the lots about two years ago and then added two more last winter.
“Tiny homes have been around for a really long time,” Blitgen said. “It’s for those who want to downsize and minimize and really have a great home to be in that’s not a camper.”
Two tiny homes recently were destroyed in a tornado that touched down south of Bellevue on March 31. Blitgen said staff are working to replace them, though the other two tiny homes were untouched.
Features: The tiny homes offer both heating and cooling, along with everything a guest would expect to see in a typical cabin rental, just in smaller space.
“They’re designed for people to live in, even though we do them seasonally here,” Blitgen said, noting that the homes opened again for the season in mid-March.
Each tiny home can sleep up to four people, and rentals also include an outdoor hot tub, private picnic area, firepit and easy access to the beach on the Riverview Park property.
“Everything you need is right there,” Blitgen said. “There’s a cooktop burn stove, a mini-fridge and freezer space, as well. You really don’t have to bring anything but food and drinks and a bathing suit for the hot tub.”
Where to book: Booking information is available via the Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals Facebook page. The tiny homes are also for rent on multiple bookings websites, including Airbnb, Vrbo and Expedia.
The Church
Location: 3269 Grant County D, Cuba City, Wis.
What it is: A vacant church converted into a place to stay.
Origin story: Kara Rizer said the church had sat empty for some time before she and her husband, Terry, turned it into an Airbnb accommodation nearly three years ago.
“We had been looking at it for a couple of years,” Rizer said. “I wanted to make it into a quilt shop, Heavenly Quilts. But I’m not quite retirement age, so we decided to put it on Airbnb. Now, it will probably never be a quilt store because it’s been doing OK as an Airbnb.”
Features: The building mainly consists of one open space, similar to what it would have looked like when it functioned as a church. The only places walled off are the kitchen and bathroom, while two suite couches are in the open area and the master bed sits where the altar was located.
“You need to like the people you’re staying with,” Rizer said with a laugh.
One of the church’s old pews still sits in the space, as well. Rizer said she and her husband added a wood-burning fireplace and an old claw bathtub to the old church, and guests get free Spotted Cow beer with their stay. Guests also have the opportunity to ring the still-functioning church bell.
“It’s mostly Chicago people that stay that want to go to Galena because we’re not that far away,” Rizer said. “We get Milwaukee people for people passing through the area, as well, or people out on ATVs.”
Where to book: Airbnb.
