A current Dubuque Community Schools administrator will serve as the district’s next superintendent.
The school board on Monday afternoon voted unanimously to appoint Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, to take the helm of the district starting July 1. Board members also approved a two-year contract with Hawkins, who will receive a salary of $225,000.
She will succeed Superintendent Stan Rheingans, who is leaving the position June 30 to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency. Rheingans has been superintendent of the Dubuque district since 2012.
“I want to thank you for believing in me and for allowing me to have this amazing opportunity,” Hawkins said at the board meeting. “… As a student, a parent, a teacher and coach, and an administrator, I have truly grown up in this district, and I am anxious to continue my growth as your superintendent of schools.”
About 50 people attended the meeting at which Hawkins was appointed, including district administrators, principals and community members.
Hawkins, 48, is a graduate of Hempstead High School. She began her career in the district in 1997 as a wellness teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, where she also was a volleyball coach.
In the intervening years, she held many administrative positions in the district, including director of activities and athletics, wellness and health curriculum coordinator, LEAP Enrichment Program director and English Language Learners curriculum coordinator. She became chief human resources officer in 2019.
Board Member Nancy Bradley said at Monday’s meeting that she has worked with Hawkins in many of those roles. Bradley worked for the Dubuque district for 47 years before retiring in 2017 as director of elementary education.
“In every case, you’ve been the consummate professional,” Bradley told Hawkins. “You have cared about this community, this staff and Dubuque’s public school kids. You have invested … your heart, your guts and your passion for doing the best for kids in every role.”
School Board Member Jim Prochaska said Hawkins set herself apart among the district’s “pool of many good candidates” based on her communication skills, commitment to and knowledge of the district and experience as a classroom teacher.
School Board President Kate Parks agreed with that assessment following the meeting. She said she feels Hawkins’ collaborative, relationship-focused leadership style will serve the district well.
“She talked a lot about wanting to build a collaborative team, and she’s been part of that team throughout her career, which I think is great, because she understands who we are and what some of our priorities are and what some of the challenges are that we’re facing,” Parks said. “She can hit the ground running based on the skills she’s bringing to her position.”
Hawkins was one of three finalists for the superintendent position. The other two were Kent Mutchler, superintendent of Geneva (Ill.) Community Unit School District 304, and R. Chace Ramey, deputy superintendent for Iowa City Community School District.
The candidates met with board members, district staff, parents and community partners last week for final interviews. Mutchler withdrew his name from consideration following his interview, Dubuque district spokesman Mike Cyze said.
Hawkins said she plans to spend the next few months working with district staff to broaden her knowledge of the district’s current successes and challenges.
“One of the things we have to make sure is that we’re looking at data, being honest about what the data looks like and then making plans around that to meet the individual needs of all our students,” she said.
In particular, Hawkins feels the district needs to focus on addressing learning gaps stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as prioritizing social-emotional learning for both staff and students.
“Another big push is really going to be (addressing) staffing shortages and making sure that we’re providing professional development for our staff and giving them the tools and resources that they need to be successful,” she said.