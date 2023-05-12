On a balmy day in April, an eclectic crowd of grade-schoolers gathered atop the dusty baseball diamond at Valentine Park in Dubuque for practice.
Some wore cleats and white baseball pants, while others were clad in Nike basketball shoes and track pants. A mullet peaked out from under one kid’s baseball cap as he crouched for a ground ball. Another had a cloud of curls that were swept back as he ran the bases.
Their coach, Marcus Stallings, strode across the diamond in polarized one-piece sunglasses, stopping to work on a participant’s batting stance or teach a lesson on glove etiquette.
On the sidelines, a group of seasoned baseball parents watched practice unfold, impressed by the breadth of players.
“I don’t even know half of them anymore,” Emma Stallings, who has a son — MJ — with Marcus, later noted.
While some players came from Dusty Rogers Baseball & Softball Academy, where Marcus Stallings is a coach, an increasing number had been recruited by Stallings from his North End neighborhood.
The practices are part of a bid to bring baseball to kids who might not pursue the sport otherwise, either due to a lack of engagement or the exclusivity and higher costs of what Stallings calls youth baseball’s more competitive leagues.
The practices began when Marcus Stallings would bring MJ and his son’s friends to play ball at Gay Park after school.
“Then, more people just came,” MJ said.
“We went from kids just practicing and playing around to wanting to play as a team,” Stallings said.
But this group of kids looked different than the players on MJ’s Dusty Rogers team.
Many more of them were Black or mixed-race, and they came from families who weren’t interested in or couldn’t afford the thousand-plus dollars per season parents can pay to play on travel teams.
Research from the Aspen Institute’s Reimagining School Sports found only 6% of Black students living in urban areas have played high school baseball, compared to 10% of White students.
Writing for Global Sport Matters, Jon Solomon, editorial director of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, attributed this to declining affordability and accessibility from the increased focus on travel teams in baseball, as well as the overall decline in Black pro baseball players.
The result is Black youth are less likely to pursue baseball, either for recreation or for college sports scholarships that Black parents rank more important than White parents, per 2019 research from Utah State University and the Aspen Institute.
Marcus Stallings is upfront about wanting to push neighborhood kids to pursue those scholarships as well as potentially careers in pro baseball.
The 8 and under team he will coach this summer will play the travel circuit, combining Dusty Rogers players who paid sticker price for the summer season — around $500 — with kids whose costs will be paid by a nonprofit set up by Stallings called Vision and Resources.
“The higher you want to play so scouts will see you, so you’ll get that buzz, it will cost you,” Stallings said.
He also wants to set up a team with Dubuque’s Independent League — where coaches pick teams and there are a limited number of spots — as opposed to the local open-enrollment PONY League.
For his part, PONY League board President Dan Stinemates said he was pleased with any effort to get more kids playing baseball.
Stallings isn’t just focused on potential stars, though. Alongside regular practices, he has been hosting smaller sessions with newcomers such as 9-year-old KJ Hill, teaching him to hold the bat like a samurai sword and plant his feet before taking a swing.
“He’s starting to like the training,” KJ’s mom Kiana Hill said, watching a May practice at Gay Park from the driver’s seat of her vehicle. “I think Marcus has a lot to do with that.”
While she spoke, KJ jogged up and retrieved two bottles of Gatorade for himself and his brother. He lingered by the car for a moment, to his mom’s admonishment.
“I’m pacing myself,” he retorted, then darted back down the hill. He slowed to a stroll when he hit level ground, presumably figuring his mom had stopped paying attention.
She had not.
“That doesn’t look like pacing yourself,” she shouted.
While the nonprofit will pay for equipment and tournament fees for players who can’t afford to pay, Stallings and his coaches, including fellow parents such as Anthony Boettner, are volunteering their time.
Boettner spent part of his childhood in the same neighborhood as some of the kids he is coaching. Both of his kids also have played on travel teams.
Youth sports, he said, had been a hugely important part of his own childhood. He played football, basketball and baseball at Dubuque Senior High School.
“I see myself in a lot of these kids, you know?” Boettner said. “That’s what keeps me coming.”
