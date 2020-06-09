PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien Police Department on Monday released details about a drug bust weeks earlier in which 2 pounds of marijuana, meth and about $8,300 were seized.
Steven L. Mahlstedt, 39, and Jessica K. Mahlstedt, 37, both of Prairie du Chien, face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house, according to police. Online court records don’t show any charges filed against the pair yet in relation to the incident.
A press release states that police arrived at a residence in the 1100 block of South 11th Street in Prairie du Chien at about noon May 27 “for an ongoing investigation.”
“During the course of the investigation, a search of the residence was conducted, and items of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, over 900 grams of marijuana and roughly $8,300.00 cash were seized,” the release states.
Steven Mahlstedt was convicted in Crawford County Circuit Court in 2017 of manufacturing/delivery of THC and possession of THC with intent to deliver, while Jessica Mahlstedt was convicted of possession of THC. He was sentenced to probation, while she was fined. Their address at the time was 1119 S. 11th St. in Prairie du Chien.