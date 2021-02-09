An annual volunteer-driven event is ending its efforts after this year in Dubuque.
Make a Difference Day will no longer take place. The annual event started in 2007 and in recent years has given out free household items to those in need. Event co-founder and Co-Chairwoman Laura Roussell said the decision was made since so many other organizations now meet the same needs as Make a Difference Day did.
“That’s the beauty of Dubuque,” said Roussell, who is also a Dubuque City Council member. “I think we have so many caring people. If you can identify a need, people will step up to meet that need, and I think COVID has really revealed the great need out there.”
However, a partnership between event organizers and Convivium Urban Farmstead will create a lasting legacy for Make a Difference Day. Roussell said the two entities plan to plant apple trees throughout town later this year that will let those in need of a healthy food item pick some for free.
“My hope is that some of our volunteers help plant the trees and learn how to take care of the trees going forward, so they’re still in that giving-back mode but in a totally different approach,” Roussell said. “Although it’s sad to lose the event, it’s near and dear to my heart, but we’re still going to be giving back year to year.”
She said the trees will be funded with leftover funds from last year’s Make a Difference Day, a total of about $3,600.
Convivium co-founder Leslie Shalabi said Make a Difference Day organizers approached her about figuring out what to do with the funds that would make a lasting difference. Starting an urban fruit tree orchard has been on Convivium’s list for a while.
“It’s another way for us to grow food in an urban area that we’re not already doing,” Shalabi said. “We don’t have a lot of fruit that grows around here … so this is a great way for us get some fruit in the mix.”
While the details still need to be worked out, Shalabi said it’s likely about 15 to 20 trees will be dispersed throughout the North End. She and her husband own several properties in that area.
She expects the trees to function much like the garden beds that Convivium grows. While some easy-access trees will have fruit free for the taking, others will be primarily for the restaurant to use for its menu.
With this last effort by Make a Difference Day organizers and volunteers, the event will mark 14 years in the community. Roussell said it initially focused on affordable weatherization efforts at area homes. Then, it turned into a “household essential store” to meet the needs of area residents.
Over the years, Roussell said hundreds of volunteers have pitched in to help with the event.
“I just really appreciate all of the volunteers that have stepped up over the years, all the wonderful people,” she said. “That’s the one part I’ll really miss.”