The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Housing project rezoning request
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve rezoning 1301 Central Ave. from downtown commercial to office residential.
Background: Horizon Development Group intends to construct 30 apartments in the historic downtown structure on the property, a project estimated to cost about $7 million.
The property, which makes up two conjoined buildings both constructed in the late 1800s, most recently was occupied by Heartland Financial until it moved to the Roshek Building. Before that, from 1959 to 2000, it was the home of the Walsh Store, a family-owned department store.
What's next: The developers are relying on the approval of state and federal historic tax credits and federal affordable housing tax credits to fund the majority of the project.
If the tax credits are approved, construction on the new apartments is expected to begin next spring.
Warehouse project expanding
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to schedule a public hearing for a proposed amendment to a development agreement between the city and Seippel Warehouse LLC.
Background: The company intends to construct a warehouse on Seippel Road that will be used by Simmons Pet Food. The company intends to hire 10 new employees to operate the facility.
The proposed amendment to the development agreement shows that the scope of the project has expanded, and the planned size of the warehouse has increased from 190,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet, bringing the total estimated cost of the project up from $22,500,000 to $24,500,000.
As a result, the previously approved 10 years of tax increment financing incentives that will be provided by the city, previously estimated to total $4.3 million, also will be increased.
What's next: The public hearing for the proposed amendment will be held on May 1. The warehouse is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
City pays to rehab 2 homes
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve contracts with Four Mounds Foundation for the renovation of homes at 812 Garfield Ave. and 514 Angella St.
Background: The city regularly partners with Four Mounds through its HEART program to rehabilitate dilapidated or abandoned properties with the intention of reselling them as affordable housing. The two properties were acquired by the city after they were determined to be abandoned. The city will pay Four Mounds $334,500 to rehabilitate both homes.
What's next: The contracts state that the renovations at 514 Angella St. must be completed by May 1, while the work on 812 Garfield Ave. must be finished by Oct. 1.
