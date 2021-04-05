The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brandon J. Aureden, 28, of 2697 Knob Hill Drive, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Aureden assaulted Madison J. Ruchotzke, 27, of the same address.
- Brett A. Cupps, 29, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 8, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hill and Solon streets on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Chyna R. Nelson, 20, of 526 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Saturday, in Asbury, Iowa, on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Nelson assaulted Deziray C. Ingles, 19, of 1842 Central Ave., No. 3, on March 8 in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.