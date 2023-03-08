Several local leaders and organizations were recognized for their impact on the community Tuesday during the annual 365ink Impact Awards at Mississippi Moon Bar in Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
Marking its 14th year, the event presented by 365ink magazine and sponsored by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Premier Bank made its live return after a two-year hiatus from in-person recognition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s recipients were:
Lisa Bauer, of Bauer RV Upholstery, for “turning a lost job into a thriving business for her and her former coworkers,” a press release states.
Dr. Tim King and Dr. Ed Alt for their work to help families afford hearing assistance for their children
The St. Mark icemen, who assist with St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s annual Ice Golf Classic fundraiser
Carla Anderson, a member of the City of Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commission, for her efforts to highlight equity and inclusion locally
Dubuque’s riverboat traffic, for its contributions to local tourism
John O’Connor, for his leadership in “making the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque a success,” the release states
Megan Gloss, Telegraph Herald features editor, for her championship of the arts
Mary Moody and Rick Mihm, of Hope House and Dubuque Rescue Mission, for their devotion to helping those in need
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque, for its efforts to provide education, support and advocacy for brain health causes
Janet Walker, who helps distribute more than 5,000 books each year through Little Free Libraries.
Bryce Parks, publisher of 365ink, also was surprised with an impact award of the decade for his work with the magazine and coordinating the Dubuque Toys for Tots campaign.
A bi-weekly entertainment publication distributed throughout the tri-states, 365ink aims to “help connect people to relationships, opportunities and the best possible living experiences in our community,” the release states. The 365ink Impact Awards “honor those who choose to make the effort to impact the community in the spirit of our mission.”
