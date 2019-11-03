Snowfall latest weather woe for farmers
When area farmers assessed their fields Thursday afternoon, they observed a scene more befitting Christmas than Halloween.
After a multi-day stretch of snowy weather, farmers are accepting that their harvest season might extend well into the holiday season.
Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker said he wouldn’t be surprised to see combines in cornfields well into December.
“Normally, a lot of guys would be wrapping up harvest by this time of the year,” Recker said. “This year, you’ve got some guys who haven’t even started. It is all over the place, and there still is a long ways to go.”
Dubuque received more than 9 inches of snow over the final four days of October.
Biden: ‘Restoring soul of America’ top job
Former Vice President Joe Biden spent much of his Wednesday night campaign stop in Dubuque differentiating himself from President Donald Trump, highlighting character and values.
The Democratic presidential candidate focused that message on the issues of climate change and foreign policy, both of which promise to be major discussion points in the months leading up to the November 2020 election.
Before he took the stage at Loras College, Biden visited Mount. St. Francis in Dubuque. Biden also told the Telegraph Herald his Catholic faith and politics coincide in that they focus on “ending the abuse of power, as well as treating everyone with dignity and honor.”
“I don’t impose my faith on anybody else, but there’s a basic thrust that goes through all confessional faiths, that you have an obligation beyond yourself,” he told the crowd of 300 Wednesday night.
Teen gets probation for role in shooting
A judge Monday sentenced a Dubuque teen to probation after he was convicted of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with a May shooting.
Prosecutors had recommended a 15-year prison sentence.
Iowa District Court Judge Alan Heavens sentenced Jamar D.M. Little, 18, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, to two to five years of probation during a hearing at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
In September, Little pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and as part of a plea deal, a charge of attempted murder was dropped.
Little on Monday also was given a deferred judgment, meaning the conviction will not go on his record if he successfully completes probation. That includes a requirement that he reside at a residential facility overseen by the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of one year.
“Overall, I believe the sentence gives you the best chance at rehabilitation, while it also protects the community from further offenses,” Heavens told Little.
County to approach city about FDR Park
Dubuque County supervisors voted Monday night in support of opening discussions with the City of Dubuque regarding the city-owned Roosevelt Park.
Supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a resolution penned by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, backing the Dubuque County Conservation Board’s decision to “approach” the city to include the park at 14000 North Cascade Road in an updated comprehensive plan for county parks that is being developed. It states that the park “has remained substantially undeveloped and inaccessible since before 1992.”
The resolution also authorizes the conservation board to work with the city on an agreement for the development, operation and maintenance of the park, which could include the property’s purchase or transfer.
Jay Wickham and Dave Baker voted to approve the resolution, while Ann McDonough voted against it.
Asbury council reviews road improvements
To alleviate traffic backups along two heavily traveled intersections, Asbury officials are considering the installation of traffic lights and potentially an eventual road realignment.
“I’m glad we’re thinking about it now, knowing how long it is going to take to get it done,” said Mayor Jim Adams.
City Council members last week reviewed a traffic study conducted by MSA Professional Services and authorized a $10,000 payment to compile the information into a comprehensive report that includes a documentation of operational analysis conducted at the intersections, evaluations of traffic control devices and detailed recommendations and cost estimates for both short- and long-term solutions.
Over the next decade, traffic is expected to increase annually by 1% to 1.5% on Asbury Road; 3% on Hales Mill Road; and 0.5% on Radford Road.
Council to pass new housing voucher rules
With a landlord group now on board, Dubuque City Council members are poised to make changes that could boost the acceptance of public housing assistance vouchers from renters.
Council members on Monday, Nov. 4, will consider changing guidelines for the city’s lead-paint removal and flood-repair programs. If adopted, all participating landlords will be required to accept housing vouchers from qualified tenants for the duration of their forgivable loan agreements with the city.
Council members on Oct. 21 voted to table the amendments at the behest of Dubuque Area Landlords Association Board Member Diane McClain.
A Dubuque landlord and small business owner, McClain asked for the delay to give landlords an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes with city staff to better understand the possible implications.
Landlords met with city staff Wednesday. Most felt comfortable with the proposed changes “after getting the full understanding,” McClain told the Telegraph Herald.