The University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s 2021-2022 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series performance of Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy has been rescheduled, officials announced today.

The performance, originally slated for Jan. 13, will now take place at 7:30 p.m. April 14.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date. Patrons who are unable to attend the new date can call the Farber Box Office at 563-585-SHOW.

