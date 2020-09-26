FARLEY, Iowa — One person was injured in a crash near Farley on Wednesday.
Dalton R. Harbaugh, 21, of Garber, was not transported to a hospital by ambulance, however, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Olde Castle Road. The report states that Joseph R. Burlage, 77, of Worthington, tried to cross the highway at the intersection but did not see Harbaugh’s eastbound vehicle. Harbaugh tried to swerve and avoid a collision, but Burlage’s vehicle still hit Harbaugh’s vehicle.
Burlage was cited with failure to yield from a stop sign.