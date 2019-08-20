MADISON, Wis. — Three Wisconsin officials charged with determining the fate of a controversial high-voltage transmission line today unanimously issued preliminary approval for the project despite strong public opposition.
Stakeholders gathered in Madison to listen to members of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin — the state’s utility regulatory agency — deliberate the merits of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, a 345-kilovolt line that will stretch from Dane County to Dubuque County, crossing the Mississippi River at Cassville.
The body agreed that the benefits of the line to Wisconsin and the region’s future outweigh potential costs to ratepayers or environmental impacts.
“Not only will the project enhance reliability, it will provide our state with access to cheaper and cleaner sources of energy,” said commission Chairwoman Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “After decades of reliance on carbon-heavy fossil fuels like coal and oil, consumers are asking their utilities for access to power from clear resources like wind and solar.”
The commission must issue its final written decision by Sept. 30. The federal government and Iowa’s regulatory agencies also would have to sign off on the project for it to come to fruition.
Construction of the line is expected to begin in 2021 and enter service in 2023 if all approvals are secured.
The project is a joint undertaking of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative. It will involve the construction of an about 100-mile line and a new substation in Montfort.
The project comes at a cost of about $474 million to $560 million, with ATC receiving an annual return on common equity of 10.8% and ITC Midwest of 11.3%. That will be financed by utility customers across 12 states.
The companies estimate that after deducting project costs, Cardinal-Hickory Creek will provide net economic benefits of $23 million to $350 million during its 40-year expected life.
“We are pleased that the PSC has recognized the need for and benefits of this project,” stated ITC Midwest Project Manager Aaron Curtis in a press release after today's hearing. “This project will help ensure electric reliability and provide access to lower-cost power and renewable energy for all electric users in the region.”
The commission members also approved, with some modifications, a “preferred” Wisconsin route, which follows a direct path from Montfort to Cassville in Grant County, passing south of Lancaster and links to the Montfort substation before heading east across Iowa and Dane counties.
The project attracted widespread attention from southwest Wisconsin residents and municipalities, with several hundred comments submitted to the PSC in opposition to the line.
Opponents have stated it will damage conservation areas and that savings could more effectively be realized with improvements to the existing systems and investment in technology such as distributed generation and battery storage.
Valcq said those methods look promising, but their effectiveness, cost and scalability are “not proven.”
“Getting that clean energy from where it is plentiful to where it is needed and at the scale that it is needed … cannot be done without building transmission infrastructure,” she said. “For me, the risks of not building this line and being wrong are just too great.”
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who was among lawmakers who requested that the PSC assess the potential impact the project would have on constituents’ electrical rates, said he cannot conclude whether the PSC satisfactorily answered his questions until the final decision is released.
“It was somewhat reassuring that it was a unanimous decision,” Tranel said. “At least there were appointees from the PSC from both Republican and Democratic governors.”
He also referred to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ recent executive order that declared his intention to ensure that all electricity consumed within the state is 100% carbon-free by 2050.
“I’ve also been told … that (Cardinal-Hickory Creek) is going to be pretty necessary for that,” Tranel said.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, echoed Tranel's comment and said he hopes that the commissioners took residents' concerns seriously.
Dave Clutter, executive director of the Dodgeville Driftless Area Land Conservancy, said the organization intends to appeal in court.
“I feel like we’ve won on the merits of the case, and the commissioners didn’t seem to feel that way,” he said. “Alternative transmission solutions are the future. This was an opportunity for the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to take a leadership position, and they didn’t.”