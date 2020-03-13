An up-and-coming country artist and a pair of long-established rock bands highlight the Dubuque County Fair entertainment lineup in 2020.
Chris Lane will take the stage in Dubuque on Thursday, July 30. The country artist will be followed on Friday, July 31, by a throwback to ’80s rock with a show featuring Skid Row and Queensryche.
The fair shared details about the shows with the Telegraph Herald prior to them being publicly announced this morning. This year’s fair will run from July 28 to Aug. 2.
Lane has notched four top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since late 2017. They include two No. 1 songs — “Fix” and “I Don’t Know About You.”
Ann Schuster, first vice president of the Dubuque County Fair Board of Directors, said local venues attract great country artists each year. This year, fair leaders focused on finding an artist who could appeal to country lovers of every age.
“With the country (artist), we wanted to choose somebody family-friendly because (venues) around town like Diamond Jo, Q and Five Flags are doing a great job,” she said. “We wanted to keep it family-friendly with an up-and-coming artist.”
Lane most recently was in the area when he co-headlined University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Welcome Back concert in September. The show drew nearly 1,500 people.
In recent years, the country music headliner has performed on the Friday of fair week, while a rock or pop act has taken the stage on Saturday.
This year, the fair will have Fantasy Truck Pullers on the track on Saturday afternoon and an East Central Iowa Pullers Association event that night.
Schuster said the decision to move the concerts to Thursday and Friday this year was an effort to restore a sense of nostalgia for Saturday-night tractor events once cherished by area farm families.
“Saturday, back in the day, farmers brought their tractors in, and we thought maybe we can bring folks in a little earlier to enjoy the fair, carnival and events,” she said.
Schuster said the board wanted to stick with the yearly country and rock themes, but they decided to find a new genre of rock this year. Ultimately, they landed on two throwback performers.
“We wanted to step outside of the box with ‘80s hair metal,” she said. “We’re just excited to bring another great fair for everybody. I think we will have something for everybody.”
Queensryche’s hits include “Silent Lucidity” and “Eyes of a Stranger.” Skid Row is known for hits including “Youth Gone Wild” and “18 and Life.”
The 2020 fair will kick off with a free day on Tuesday, July 28. Events this year include a carnival and other family-oriented entertainers, including a hypnotist, magician and reptile adventure show aimed to teach kids about snakes, alligators, turtles and other creatures.
Sprint car races will be held on Wednesday night, July 29. Sunday, Aug. 2, will feature a demolition derby in the afternoon and stock car racing at night.
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said this year’s concert shakeup is a trial run and an effort to bring more attention to some other fair entertainment options.
“All a fair really is, is just a gathering of family (and) friends,” he said. “It’s just a way for everybody to blend together and have a great time.”