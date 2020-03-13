Concert details

Tickets for main stage performances at the Dubuque County Fair will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Ticketmaster.com, DBQFair.com or at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Events Center.

Chris Lane will headline Thursday, July 30.

Standing track tickets will cost $20; reserved grandstand, $15; general grandstand, $10; and hillside tickets, $5; if purchased before May 31.

Skid Row and Queensryche will perform Friday, July 31.

Standing track tickets and reserved grandstand, $20; general grandstand, $15; and hillside tickets, $5; if purchased before May 31.

Ticket prices do not include admission to the fair. Admission is $10 for attendees age 12 and older.