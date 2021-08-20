A third candidate has put himself in the running for an at-large seat on the Dubuque City Council.
Tim Flynn, 51, submitted his filing paperwork on Thursday, joining incumbent Ric Jones and Michaela Freiburger as candidates for the at-large council seat in the Nov. 2 election. With Flynn entering the race as a third candidate, a primary election will be held on Oct. 5, with the top two vote-receivers moving on to the November election.
Flynn, a master gardener and landscaper who volunteers at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, said he chose to run for Dubuque City Council to give residents more input on the decisions made by city government.
“I’m not a politician, and I have no political ambitions,” Flynn said. “My concern is with the City of Dubuque and the people.”
Flynn, who has previous experience as a nurse aide but now takes care of his daughter, who has partial Trisomy 17 mosaicism, said he feels the City Council recently has become less representative of the will of Dubuque residents. If elected, he said, he would work to ensure that public input is taken into consideration before policy decisions are made.
“I would go out and talk with people and get a consensus on the issue,” Flynn said. “Whatever the majority thinks should happen is how I would vote.”
Flynn said that he would work to ensure that residents are able to express their opinions to him, and he would regularly hold town hall meetings if elected.
He said he opposes the recent decision by City Council members to increase their annual salary by 7.7%, from $10,300 to $11,100. Flynn said that if elected, he would donate the majority of his salary to local nonprofit organizations.
“Serving on the City Council is a public service,” he said. “I would donate the money I receive to groups that actually need it.”
Flynn said he also would support the establishment of term limits for the mayor and City Council positions.
The Dubuque native also expressed his opposition to any increases in local taxes for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The timing is bad,” Flynn said. “With consumer prices as high as they are, people can’t afford to have their taxes raised.”
Flynn said his decision to support any major infrastructure or downtown development projects the city might pursue ultimately would depend on whether residents condone the initiatives.
Contacted on Thursday, Jones said he looks forward to facing Flynn in the upcoming election.
“We’ll have a primary race and find out who wins,” Jones said.
Freiburger said she believes the addition of more candidates to the local election ultimately is beneficial.
“It is always good to have voices at the table to uplift what the community is talking about,” she said.