PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city officials hope to create a new tax increment financing district on the east side of town to incentivize industry and housing growth.

Common Council members this week approved about $18,000 to start the process of creating the district with assistance from Delta 3 Engineering. The city has not yet identified exact parcels for the new district, but it will likely be located near the city’s industrial park on the east side of the city.

