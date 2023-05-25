PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city officials hope to create a new tax increment financing district on the east side of town to incentivize industry and housing growth.
Common Council members this week approved about $18,000 to start the process of creating the district with assistance from Delta 3 Engineering. The city has not yet identified exact parcels for the new district, but it will likely be located near the city’s industrial park on the east side of the city.
“Some of the (parcels we’re looking at) are zoned for commercial and others are zoned for residential, so we’re hoping to spur growth in industry but also spur growth in housing to address some of our housing needs,” City Manager Clint Langreck said.
Langreck said the city could choose to make one district or two smaller ones. Once the parcels are identified, the district will need approval from the Common Council, Joint Review Board and the state Department of Revenue.
Creating the district would allow the city to collect all property taxes on the increased property value from development on selected parcels for the to-be-determined life of the district instead of splitting the funds with the county, local school district and area colleges.
Those funds then would be used for efforts to incentivize development in the district to make the land more desirable to potential developers, such as building new roads to currently empty lots.
“Those other jurisdictions aren’t really losing out on taxes because the assumption is that those taxes would not have been generated if it were not for the incentives funded through the (district),” explained Administration Director Nicola Maurer.
The city has three other tax increment districts located downtown or on the east side of town. The new district or districts would likely pull some underutilized parcels out of those districts to further fund investment.
The goal of tax increment districts is that the increased property taxes collected from development cover all the investment into the district by the end of its life, at which point the taxes are once again split between all taxing entities.
If that does not occur, the district closes “in the red,” meaning the city spent more on the district than it got back.
When asked by council members how the city planned to maintain the district’s viability, Maurer said the city would have to carefully consider its incentive options to make sure the city saw a return on its investment.
She said stipulations also can be put in development agreements so developers pay a portion of the cost for infrastructure improvements.
“I would say these districts are a win,” she said. “But I would not want to put the city in a position of being on the hook, if you will, for any uncovered costs, so things would have to be done in such a way that the city is protected and the (district) is successful.”