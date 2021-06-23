Officials from Church of the Resurrection and Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque broke ground this morning on a new Resurrection Elementary School.
Officials plan to demolish a wing of the current Resurrection school and construct a three-story building in its place to serve elementary students. The building also will include space for parish activities.
Construction is expected to last one year, and in the meantime, Resurrection students will attend classes in the school buildings on the St. Anthony Catholic Church campus.
Both the church and Holy Family are contributing to to the cost of the project, which officials estimated in December would be $8.6 million. An anonymous donor also pledged $2.5 million to the cause.
This story will be updated.