GALENA, Ill. -- The City of Galena will hold an electronics recycling event later this month.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the parking lot of City Hall.

Small electronics can be recycled at no charge during the event. TVs and computer monitors can be recycled for $25 per item.

A press release reminds residents that used batteries and lightbulbs always are accepted at City Hall for no charge.

