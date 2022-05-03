MANCHESTER, Iowa — Jessica Kelly recently was named Iowa’s Telecommunicator of the Year for going above and beyond her duties as a head dispatcher for the Manchester Police Department in helping a mother find her abducted daughter.
Kelly’s search for the abductor and the lost girl took her two hours while also fielding other calls that came in, as the station only has one dispatcher on duty at a time.
The award was bestowed by the Iowa chapter of Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.
Kelly has worked as a dispatcher for 15 years, beginning her career as a dispatcher and jailer in Clayton County. She and her family moved to Manchester in 2014 so she could take a job in the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, the Manchester Police Department contacted Kelly, asking her to work part time. When a full-time position opened up, she was asked to fully join the Manchester force.
Kelly has worked in Manchester for seven years, taking over the position of head dispatcher three years ago.
Kelly said the job of a dispatcher requires skills such as multitasking, being a good listener, common sense and knowing the right questions to ask people.
“As far as communication, it’s talking a person down from whatever situation has escalated until an officer can get on the scene,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s calming a person down to make sure they have everyone out of a house if the house is on fire. Even if they’re having a bad day, you always need to be calm and communicate well, never giving your own opinion of a situation.”
On July 20, 2020, Kelly received a call from a mother in the Minneapolis area whose daughter had been abducted during the night.
“She’d reported it to her local police department and the FBI,” Kelly said. “Since it’s a bigger city, they took the report and entered it as a runaway and nothing else was really being done. She was doing her own digging through her daughter’s social media accounts, and she’d found the name of the person who took her child.”
The mother was able to connect it to an address in Manchester and called the Manchester police to investigate. Kelly took the call and sent an officer, only to find the suspect didn’t live there and likely only had spent a short time in Manchester at one point.
“At that point, our job was really done because he wasn’t in our county or city,” said Kelly. “But I started digging through my resources, social media and online searches. I called Scott County and a couple of different counties where I thought he could be and started sending people looking. I was able to locate him in Cedar County. I talked with a Cedar County deputy, and they went to the house.
“She was there, and he was arrested. The mother called back here months later thanking me for my help and saying he’d been sentenced to 10 years in prison.”