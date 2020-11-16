NEW VIENNA, Iowa -- Authorities say an early morning fire destroyed a grain barn in Dubuque County.
Firefighters responded at approximately 3:23 a.m. today to the Hoefler farm at 28369 Tom Lucas Road for a barn that was engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that fire departments from New Vienna, Holy Cross and Dyersville extinguished the fire. There were no injuries. A house and a vehicle sustained heat damage.
Damage is estimated at $25,000.
The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, according to the release.