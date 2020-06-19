DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Mineral Point man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated for the fourth time.
Fabius A. Tabor, 42, also was arrested on a charge of felony fleeing/eluding an officer, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release provided some limited details regarding the incidents that led to the charges. It states that authorities were called about a traffic complaint at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for a vehicle eastbound on U.S. 18/151 that had come from Iowa County Y east of Dodgeville.
Tabor’s vehicle was located, and he “failed to yield to responding officers,” the release states, though no additional details regarding the incident were provided.