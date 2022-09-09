America’s vice president received a mixed reception during a visit to Dubuque 40 years ago this month.
George H.W. Bush made several Dubuque appearances in September 1982, a time when the city faced high unemployment and labor action.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
America’s vice president received a mixed reception during a visit to Dubuque 40 years ago this month.
George H.W. Bush made several Dubuque appearances in September 1982, a time when the city faced high unemployment and labor action.
Bush would serve eight years as vice president under President Ronald Reagan and four years as president himself. Bush returned to Dubuque on Feb. 3, 1988, as a presidential candidate seeking the Republican Party’s nomination.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on his visit four decades ago in its Sept. 27, 1982, edition.
Protesters from labor and student groups booed Vice President George Bush as he came and went from several Dubuque appearances Sunday afternoon.
Their message could be summed up in one word — jobs.
But many of them stayed outside and did not hear the message Bush wanted to give them as he received a warm reception from 2,200 people in Loras College Fieldhouse.
His message: President Reagan cares about the unemployed and is doing everything in his power to revitalize the economy and put people back to work.
Reagan, Bush said, has improved things considerably since Democrat Jimmy Carter left office two years ago.
“I have great sympathy for those people out there whose signs indicate they are without a job,” Bush said. “We do care.”
Much of Bush’s visit seemed designed to assure the people of Dubuque — whose July unemployment rate was 11.2% — that the administration wants nothing more than to put business on its feet again and open more jobs for everyone.
Most of his speech at the Loras gymnasium was in response to Democratic charges that Reagan was unconcerned about the average working people.
It was Bush’s second visit to Dubuque, but the first since he was inaugurated as vice president. Bush came to town in the winter of 1980 when he was running for president to campaign for delegates in the Iowa caucuses. He was endorsed by U.S. Reps. Tom Tauke and James Leach during that trip.
The appearances Sunday were intended to raise money for Tauke in his hometown and rally support for the Republican administration.
The rally at the fieldhouse was free, but two receptions afterward were only open to people who had contributed to the party since 1980.
Bush’s visit was shadowed by protesters from the moment Air Force II touched down at Dubuque Municipal Airport at about 4:15 p.m. About 40 people from various Dubuque labor unions were at the gate when Bush arrived, but he did not get close enough to exchange words.
About 175 people lined the sidewalks outside the gym and booed or chanted “We want jobs,” or “Trickle on Bush,” as the vice president entered and left through the fieldhouse’s rear entrance.
“We’re going to send Washington a message — jobs,” said Darel Hilkin, a Dubuque member of United Auto Workers Local 94.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.